Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company which provides customized mezzanine debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle-market companies. The Company partners with business owners, management teams and financial sponsors by providing customized financing for change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, business expansion and other growth initiatives. Fidus Investment Corporation is based in Evanston, Illinois. “

FDUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidus Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded shares of Fidus Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Shares of NASDAQ FDUS traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.42. The company had a trading volume of 81,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,449. Fidus Investment has a twelve month low of $16.09 and a twelve month high of $21.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.62 million, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.95 and its 200-day moving average is $18.64.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 138.01% and a return on equity of 9.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fidus Investment will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 28.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 13.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 44,957 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 819.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 23,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 15.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 80,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 11,014 shares during the last quarter.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

