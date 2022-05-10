Financial Analysis: DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) versus Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX)

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) and Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DiamondRock Hospitality and Alexander’s’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiamondRock Hospitality $567.13 million 3.69 -$194.58 million ($0.11) -89.55 Alexander’s $206.15 million 5.78 $132.93 million $25.28 9.23

Alexander’s has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DiamondRock Hospitality. DiamondRock Hospitality is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alexander’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares DiamondRock Hospitality and Alexander’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiamondRock Hospitality -1.98% -0.90% -0.47% Alexander’s 65.05% 56.02% 9.02%

Risk & Volatility

DiamondRock Hospitality has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alexander’s has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.5% of DiamondRock Hospitality shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of DiamondRock Hospitality shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of Alexander’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for DiamondRock Hospitality and Alexander’s, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DiamondRock Hospitality 1 3 2 0 2.17 Alexander’s 1 0 0 0 1.00

DiamondRock Hospitality presently has a consensus price target of $9.90, indicating a potential upside of 0.51%. Alexander’s has a consensus price target of $270.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.76%. Given Alexander’s’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alexander’s is more favorable than DiamondRock Hospitality.

Summary

Alexander’s beats DiamondRock Hospitality on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DiamondRock Hospitality (Get Rating)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

About Alexander’s (Get Rating)

Alexander's, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

