Financial Counselors Inc. Boosts Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 112,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $12,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 247.6% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 559,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,576,000 after buying an additional 398,620 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 68,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,663,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,545,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,498,000 after buying an additional 10,354 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 209,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,783,000 after buying an additional 16,844 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after buying an additional 7,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $527,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip R. May, Jr. sold 9,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,172,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,451,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 215,575 shares of company stock valued at $25,391,762. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETR traded down $3.77 on Tuesday, hitting $115.49. 23,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,962. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.96 and its 200 day moving average is $110.55. The company has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.58. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $98.50 and a 1-year high of $126.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Entergy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Vertical Research downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Entergy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Entergy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

