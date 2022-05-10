Financial Counselors Inc. Has $14.38 Million Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 621,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,245 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. owned 0.07% of KeyCorp worth $14,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 679.2% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 140,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 122,769 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 1,423,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,928,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 216,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after buying an additional 110,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $122,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEY traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $18.72. 508,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,676,847. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $27.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.49.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.04). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 31.30%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KEY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.50 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

