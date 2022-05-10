Financial Counselors Inc. Has $7.79 Million Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $7,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $380,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 111,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,509,000 after purchasing an additional 24,641 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 270,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,195,000 after purchasing an additional 98,641 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 6,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LRCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on Lam Research from $725.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lam Research from $730.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $627.00 to $596.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $670.90.

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total value of $378,854.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,054,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $5.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $452.47. 37,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,021. The company’s 50 day moving average is $501.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $587.72. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $442.53 and a twelve month high of $731.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $62.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.51 by ($0.11). Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 31.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 18.76%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

