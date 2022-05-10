Financial Counselors Inc. Lowers Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 109,890 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $17,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 210.6% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 19,121 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,250 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,075,000 after buying an additional 4,679 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 173,689 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $22,359,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 70,910 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $11,158,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.62. 240,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,511,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.98. The company has a market capitalization of $93.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.38 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.54.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

