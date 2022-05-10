Financial Counselors Inc. Raises Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Casey’s General Stores worth $8,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 86.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CASY traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,085. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $198.10 and its 200 day moving average is $193.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.78. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.82 and a 1 year high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.26. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 16.26%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CASY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.70.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

