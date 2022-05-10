Financial Counselors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $6,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EW. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $138.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.29.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Huimin Wang sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total value of $395,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total transaction of $1,362,907.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 152,326 shares in the company, valued at $18,787,888.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 253,839 shares of company stock worth $28,006,023. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EW traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776,990. The stock has a market cap of $59.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.77, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.16. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

