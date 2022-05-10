Financial Counselors Inc. Reduces Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVYGet Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Avery Dennison worth $11,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AVY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.00.

Shares of NYSE:AVY traded down $5.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.83. The company had a trading volume of 11,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,703. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.93. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $156.51 and a 12 month high of $229.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVYGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 40.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.16%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

