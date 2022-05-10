Financial Counselors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,592 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,959 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $15,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 14,288 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.80.

LOW traded down $5.69 on Tuesday, hitting $190.38. The company had a trading volume of 110,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,119,521. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.08 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 26.73%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

