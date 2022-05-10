Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 49,133 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 571,617 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 49,133 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $11,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,773,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484,696 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,225,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $920,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,802 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 3.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,589,244 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $390,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 27.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $355,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 13.1% in the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 8,615,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $121,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on F. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.18.

F stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,105,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,201,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $11.28 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 267,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

