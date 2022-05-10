Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 882 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $10,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of AMERCO during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of AMERCO during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of AMERCO during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of AMERCO during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMERCO by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period.

Get AMERCO alerts:

UHAL traded down $10.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $518.66. 1,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,376. The company’s 50-day moving average is $574.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $643.11. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. AMERCO has a 12-month low of $523.94 and a 12-month high of $769.90.

AMERCO ( NASDAQ:UHAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $14.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $15.05 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. AMERCO had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 20.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 60.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on AMERCO in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About AMERCO (Get Rating)

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.