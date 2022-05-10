Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Acquires New Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,288 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 177.1% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the airline’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LUV shares. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.88.

Shares of NYSE:LUV traded up $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.78. 338,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,648,206. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.79. The firm has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.92. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $36.75 and a 1-year high of $63.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.72) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Profile (Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.