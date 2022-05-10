Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Boosts Holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 830.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 202,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,629,000 after buying an additional 180,705 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 113.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,423,000 after buying an additional 177,606 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2,312.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 183,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after buying an additional 176,354 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Carpenter Technology by 16.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,162,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,056,000 after purchasing an additional 165,117 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in Carpenter Technology by 114.8% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 261,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 139,931 shares during the period. 91.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.52. The company had a trading volume of 10,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,568. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.33. Carpenter Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.72.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $489.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.67 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.77%. Carpenter Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is -35.40%.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

