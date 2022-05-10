Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Buys 2,151 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.99. 11,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,312. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.13 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.42.

