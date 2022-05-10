Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Buys New Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000.

Shares of BIV stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $78.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,067. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.48 and a fifty-two week high of $91.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.91.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

