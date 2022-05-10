Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Increases Holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned 0.06% of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 248.7% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 63,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 45,398 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 23,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 90,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF alerts:

BOTZ stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $21.90. The company had a trading volume of 123,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,429. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 1 year low of $21.89 and a 1 year high of $39.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.92 and its 200 day moving average is $31.56.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.