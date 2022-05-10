Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Increases Position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,096 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,651 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Crane were worth $2,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Crane in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Crane by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Crane by 49.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 215.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 707 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. 73.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crane stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,086. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.94. Crane Co. has a 12 month low of $84.68 and a 12 month high of $114.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.76 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Crane’s payout ratio is presently 25.68%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CR. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crane has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.60.

Crane Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The Aerospace & Electronics segment offers original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L.

