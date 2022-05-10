Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Purchases 569 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,669,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,856 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,382,718,000 after buying an additional 2,410,956 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,129,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,555,758,000 after buying an additional 1,128,418 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,380,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,054,000 after buying an additional 932,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,848,000 after acquiring an additional 458,786 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded up $3.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $403.57. The stock had a trading volume of 447,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,149,604. The company’s fifty day moving average is $437.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $451.84. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $398.28 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

