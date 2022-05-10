Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Raises Position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG – Get Rating) by 167.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 290.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 1,280.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the third quarter worth $122,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA ARKG traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,608,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,657,158. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $29.39 and a 1 year high of $94.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.18.
