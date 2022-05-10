Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Raises Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 58,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,545,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 34,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBR traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $159.40. 32,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,069. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.12. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $159.05 and a 1 year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

