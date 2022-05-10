Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Sells 1,078 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 42,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,570,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 172,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,575,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $427,000. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.57.

JNJ stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,000,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.66.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

In other news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

