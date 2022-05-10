Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Sells 52 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $437.94. 202,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,134. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $435.31 and a 12 month high of $533.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $477.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $493.48.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

