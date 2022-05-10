Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,737.4% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,402,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,392,000 after buying an additional 5,376,593 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29,315.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 5,195,309 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,500,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,703,278,000 after buying an additional 1,774,700 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 91,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,453,000 after buying an additional 1,653,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,766,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,774,000 after buying an additional 405,875 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.16. 4,056,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,064,242. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $174.10 and a 52-week high of $244.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $198.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.30.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.