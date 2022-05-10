Finch Therapeutics Group (FNCH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Rating) is set to announce its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 16th.

FNCH opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.89. Finch Therapeutics Group has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $22.10.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FNCH. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Finch Therapeutics Group from $29.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Finch Therapeutics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Finch Therapeutics Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 395,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 8,443 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Finch Therapeutics Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group in the 4th quarter valued at $771,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the fourth quarter worth $376,000. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Finch Therapeutics Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

