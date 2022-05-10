Finch Therapeutics Group (FNCH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Rating) is set to announce its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 16th.
FNCH opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.89. Finch Therapeutics Group has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $22.10.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on FNCH. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Finch Therapeutics Group from $29.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Finch Therapeutics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.
Finch Therapeutics Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.
