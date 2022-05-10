First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $31.91

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.91 and last traded at $32.07, with a volume of 355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.35.

FBMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get First Bancshares alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.95. The firm has a market cap of $650.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.07.

First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FBMS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. First Bancshares had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 9.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

In other news, Director Ted E. Parker bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in First Bancshares by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS)

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.