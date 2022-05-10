First Business Financial Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,989 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,600 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $301,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,601 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,349,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,467 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,792,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Paul R. Garcia acquired 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total value of $2,822,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $8,776,840 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UNH shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.17.

NYSE UNH traded down $1.57 on Tuesday, hitting $484.85. 70,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,352,367. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $511.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $484.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $383.12 and a twelve month high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

