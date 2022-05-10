First Business Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,283 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 0.3% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $49.43. The company had a trading volume of 490,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,769,459. The company has a market capitalization of $205.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.67 and a 12-month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $54,798.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $33,537.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Citigroup cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.44.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

