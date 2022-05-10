First Business Financial Services Inc. Buys 2,450 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 26,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 237.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 185,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 130,327 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 364,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,290,000 after buying an additional 120,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.44.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $4,408,248.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total value of $2,223,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,423 shares of company stock worth $15,816,851. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.46. 154,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,023,891. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.51 and its 200-day moving average is $139.45. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $271.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.34% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.92%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

