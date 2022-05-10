First Business Financial Services Inc. Buys 650 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,404 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Intel by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Intel by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,528,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,548 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Intel by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 25,823 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 70,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on INTC. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. DZ Bank cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.82.

INTC stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.53. 1,247,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,697,102. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $177.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.87 and a one year high of $58.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 24.25%.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 22,125 shares of company stock worth $991,265 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

