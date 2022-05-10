First Business Financial Services Inc. Increases Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 191.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.67.

WTRG traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $42.67. 9,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,622. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.70. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.20 and a twelve month high of $53.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $699.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 8.65%. Essential Utilities’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.07%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

