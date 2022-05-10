First Business Financial Services Inc. Increases Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors raised its stake in Progressive by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 8,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $113.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.87.

PGR stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.74. The stock had a trading volume of 50,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,836. The firm has a market cap of $64.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $89.35 and a twelve month high of $120.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 10.87%.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $63,383.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,480,557.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,846,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,632,952 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

