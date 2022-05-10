First Business Financial Services Inc. Raises Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,475 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in PayPal by 1.5% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on PayPal from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on PayPal from $180.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.83.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.89. 345,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,422,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.55. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.85 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $89.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.39.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

