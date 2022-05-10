First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN) Receives C$21.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$21.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FCR.UN. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on First Capital Realty from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on First Capital Realty from C$20.50 to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on First Capital Realty from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

FCR.UN traded down C$0.18 on Friday, reaching C$14.83. The stock had a trading volume of 200,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,420. First Capital Realty has a fifty-two week low of C$14.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$17.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

