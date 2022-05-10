First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $84.59

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $84.59 and last traded at $84.59, with a volume of 2427 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.79.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.73.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.