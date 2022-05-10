First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $84.59

Posted by on May 10th, 2022

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPXGet Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $84.59 and last traded at $84.59, with a volume of 2427 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.79.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.73.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:FPX)

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

