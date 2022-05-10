First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Stock Price Up 10.2%

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) shares rose 10.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.10 and last traded at $13.10. Approximately 1,961 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 180,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.89.

FWRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

First Watch Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:FWRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $162.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.42 million. On average, research analysts predict that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,358,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,531,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,550,000. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FWRG)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of March 23, 2022, it operated 341 company-owned restaurants and 94 franchised restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

