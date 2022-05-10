FirstService (TSE:FSV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $151.28

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:FSV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$151.28 and last traded at C$153.47, with a volume of 54325 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$155.63.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FSV shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of FirstService to a “buy” rating and set a C$200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$143.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$209.40.

The company has a market cap of C$6.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$172.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$206.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.02.

FirstService ( TSE:FSV Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.03 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 6.4099996 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.39%.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

