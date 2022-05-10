Float Protocol (BANK) One Day Volume Hits $1.33 Million

Float Protocol (BANK) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. During the last seven days, Float Protocol has traded flat against the dollar. Float Protocol has a market cap of $17.18 million and $1.33 million worth of Float Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Float Protocol coin can now be purchased for $165.94 or 0.00268563 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003230 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.96 or 0.00516839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00036348 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,821.28 or 2.02977180 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,320.69 or 0.07498207 BTC.

Float Protocol Coin Profile

Float Protocol’s total supply is 171,459 coins and its circulating supply is 103,539 coins. Float Protocol’s official Twitter account is @FloatProtocol

Float Protocol Coin Trading

