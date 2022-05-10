Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $64.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. Flywire updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:FLYW traded down $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.14. 1,255,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,154. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Flywire has a 52-week low of $19.84 and a 52-week high of $57.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.51.
In other news, COO Rob Orgel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $305,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,620.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 4,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $121,377.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,505 shares of company stock valued at $2,946,937 in the last 90 days.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLYW. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Flywire from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Flywire from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Flywire from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.75.
Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.
