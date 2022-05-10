FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Stake Cut by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 617,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 106,558 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.49% of FMC worth $67,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FMC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FMC by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,266,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $940,046,000 after buying an additional 389,616 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 27.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,130,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $836,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,364 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of FMC by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,008,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,487,000 after purchasing an additional 144,214 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,890,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,638,000 after purchasing an additional 781,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FMC by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,234,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,993,000 after purchasing an additional 57,142 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $113.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.82. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $87.27 and a 1 year high of $140.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.60.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 14.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

FMC announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FMC. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $136.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.33.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total value of $269,680.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,915 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.41, for a total transaction of $567,240.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,096 shares of company stock worth $1,306,961 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

