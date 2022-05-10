Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.18.

F has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 267,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 145,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 80,213 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 391,575 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 37,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 46,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.35. 74,957,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,007,188. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $11.28 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.44.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

