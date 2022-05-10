Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.70-$0.73 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion.Fortive also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.04-$3.13 EPS.

NYSE:FTV opened at $59.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. Fortive has a 52-week low of $56.06 and a 52-week high of $79.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Fortive had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.56%.

Fortive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback 20,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Fortive from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.71.

In related news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $37,439.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon acquired 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 98,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,758,653.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,115 shares of company stock worth $397,162 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

