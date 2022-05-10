Fosun International Ltd Purchases Shares of 4,000 Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KRC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2,091.3% during the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 773,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,410,000 after purchasing an additional 738,242 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 425.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 789,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,489,000 after purchasing an additional 639,450 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,535,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,633,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 179.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 863,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,163,000 after purchasing an additional 553,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 8,031.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 434,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,754,000 after purchasing an additional 428,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 3,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $250,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KRC traded down $2.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.75. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $60.37 and a 12 month high of $79.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.52.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.03 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 3.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.19%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KRC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.38.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

