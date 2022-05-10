Fosun International Ltd Takes $342,000 Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,020,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,837 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,612,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,673,000 after acquiring an additional 182,664 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Sysco by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,622,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,183,000 after acquiring an additional 562,270 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,832,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,321,000 after purchasing an additional 136,243 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,480,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,862,000 after purchasing an additional 41,234 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Argus raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.88.

In other Sysco news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 7,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $613,785.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $303,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 236,400 shares of company stock valued at $20,465,169 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYY stock traded up $5.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.37. The company had a trading volume of 485,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,590,991. The firm has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a PE ratio of 57.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.14. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $91.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.69%.

Sysco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.