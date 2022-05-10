Fractal Trading 14.5% Lower Over Last Week (FCL)

Fractal (FCL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One Fractal coin can currently be bought for $0.0604 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Fractal has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. Fractal has a total market cap of $1.00 million and approximately $101,540.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003218 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $159.97 or 0.00514916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00036908 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,625.96 or 1.98368808 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,319.84 or 0.07467358 BTC.

About Fractal

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Buying and Selling Fractal

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

