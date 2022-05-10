Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:FSP traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.51. The stock had a trading volume of 733,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,561. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $465.22 million, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.87. Franklin Street Properties has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $6.58.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

