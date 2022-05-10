Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
Shares of NYSE:FSP traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.51. The stock had a trading volume of 733,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,561. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $465.22 million, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.87. Franklin Street Properties has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $6.58.
About Franklin Street Properties (Get Rating)
