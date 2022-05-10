Frax Share (FXS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $102.16 Million

Frax Share (FXS) traded down 12.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. Frax Share has a total market cap of $303.35 million and approximately $102.16 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax Share coin can currently be bought for $18.71 or 0.00060349 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Frax Share has traded down 23.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Frax Share alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003225 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.39 or 0.00533334 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00036820 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 49.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00095866 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,988.98 or 2.03125235 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Frax Share

Frax Share launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Buying and Selling Frax Share

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax Share should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Share Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax Share and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.