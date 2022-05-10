Frontera Energy (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF – Get Rating) were down 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.92 and last traded at $10.27. Approximately 113,193 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 455% from the average daily volume of 20,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.42.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FECCF shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Frontera Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Frontera Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$17.50 price target on the stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.82.

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 35 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, and Peru; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

