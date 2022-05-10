Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Shares Acquired by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,250 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,960 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Frontline worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.33% of the company’s stock.

FRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Frontline from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Frontline in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Frontline in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Frontline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.24.

Shares of NYSE FRO traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,230. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.60 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.14. Frontline Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $10.43.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Frontline had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $213.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Frontline’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Frontline Ltd. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

