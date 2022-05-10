FRP (FRPH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11th.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 90.38%. The business had revenue of $8.40 million for the quarter.

FRPH opened at $57.16 on Tuesday. FRP has a 52-week low of $53.30 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.53. The company has a market cap of $539.13 million, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.61.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FRP in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other FRP news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.48, for a total transaction of $47,880.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Baker III acquired 940 shares of FRP stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.50 per share, for a total transaction of $53,110.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRPH. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in FRP by 571.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FRP during the second quarter worth $341,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FRP by 6.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of FRP by 148.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of FRP by 105.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.09% of the company’s stock.

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns various properties comprising approximately 15,000 acres under lease for mining rents or royalties primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

